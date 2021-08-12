Red Cross opens additional cooling centers after storms cut power

The American Red Cross will open two additional cooling and reception centers to help those still without power following storms Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Power, water and snacks will be available for anyone who needs a little respite as crews continue to restore utilities to the area.

The Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W. Grange Avenue will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Please wear masks.

The Waukesha Schuetze Recreation Center, 1120 Baxter Street, will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Masks strongly encouraged.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android