Red Cross: Give blood in honor of Black History Month in February

In honor of Black History Month this February, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors, and especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood to honor the legacies of African Americans like Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland.

Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Dodge

Ashippun

3/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

2/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Horicon

2/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Iron Ridge

2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Juneau

3/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Mayville

2/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Waupun

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

3/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

3/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave

Oakfield

3/5/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

2/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive

2/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

Jefferson

Jefferson

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

3/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

Johnson Creek

3/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Lake Mills

2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Sullivan

3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Town of Sullivan Hall, N3866 West Street

Waterloo

2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Firemans Park, 500 Park Ave

Watertown

2/19/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

2/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

3/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

Kenosha

Kenosha

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Kenosha, 7600 75th St Suite #220

Milwaukee

Cudahy

2/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

3/1/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Greendale

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

2/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St

2/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

2/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

2/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront, 4700 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee

2/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

3/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

River Hills

2/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

Wauwatosa

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arte Wine and Painting Studio, 1442 Underwood Ave.

Ozaukee

Fredonia

2/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

3/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Alone Lutheran, 10001 N Cedarburg Rd

Port Washington

3/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Post 82, 435 N Lake St Port

Saukville

3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

Racine

Mt Pleasant

2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

3/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

3/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

2/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3823 Germaine Ave.

3/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Bull at Pinehurst Farms, One Long Dr

Walworth

Elkhorn

2/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave

2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Sharon

3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

2/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Community Engagement Center, 1260 W Main St

2/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Second Salem Brewing Company, 111 W Whitewater St

2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Whitewater Middle School, 401 S Elizabeth St

Washington

Jackson

3/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

Kewaskum

3/3/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.

Richfield

2/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pioneer Bowl, 1801 WI-175

West Bend

2/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

Waukesha

Brookfield

2/11/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1750 N Calhoun Rd

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

3/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

Genesee Depot

2/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossing Community Church, S42 W31230 Hwy 83

Hartland

2/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

3/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road

Menomonee Falls

3/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

2/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

2/19/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

2/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Bartholomews Episcopal Church, N27 W24000 Paul Court

2/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lakewood Baptist Church, W274N1490 Riverland Dr.

2/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

3/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

2/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

2/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, N63 W24375 Main Street

Waukesha

3/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UWM at Waukesha, 1500 N University Dr