Red Cross: Give blood in honor of Black History Month in February
In honor of Black History Month this February, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors, and especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood to honor the legacies of African Americans like Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland.
Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Dodge
Ashippun
3/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Beaver Dam
2/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Horicon
2/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Iron Ridge
2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road
Juneau
3/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Mayville
2/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Waupun
2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
Fond du Lac
Campbellsport
3/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St
Fond du Lac
3/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave
Oakfield
3/5/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
2/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive
2/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
Jefferson
Jefferson
2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd
3/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St
Johnson Creek
3/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B
Lake Mills
2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Sullivan
3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Town of Sullivan Hall, N3866 West Street
Waterloo
2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Firemans Park, 500 Park Ave
Watertown
2/19/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
2/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
3/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St
Kenosha
Kenosha
2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st
2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Kenosha, 7600 75th St Suite #220
Milwaukee
Cudahy
2/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
3/1/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Greendale
2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
2/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St
2/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
2/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
2/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St
2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront, 4700 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee
2/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
3/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
River Hills
2/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
Wauwatosa
3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arte Wine and Painting Studio, 1442 Underwood Ave.
Ozaukee
Fredonia
2/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Mequon
3/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Alone Lutheran, 10001 N Cedarburg Rd
Port Washington
3/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Post 82, 435 N Lake St Port
Saukville
3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
Racine
Mt Pleasant
2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
3/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Plymouth
3/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
2/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
2/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3823 Germaine Ave.
3/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Bull at Pinehurst Farms, One Long Dr
Walworth
Elkhorn
2/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave
2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Sharon
3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Whitewater
2/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Community Engagement Center, 1260 W Main St
2/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Second Salem Brewing Company, 111 W Whitewater St
2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Whitewater Middle School, 401 S Elizabeth St
Washington
Jackson
3/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
Kewaskum
3/3/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.
Richfield
2/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pioneer Bowl, 1801 WI-175
West Bend
2/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr
Waukesha
Brookfield
2/11/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1750 N Calhoun Rd
2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
3/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street
Genesee Depot
2/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossing Community Church, S42 W31230 Hwy 83
Hartland
2/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
3/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road
Menomonee Falls
3/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Mukwonago
2/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
2/19/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Prairie
2/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Bartholomews Episcopal Church, N27 W24000 Paul Court
2/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lakewood Baptist Church, W274N1490 Riverland Dr.
2/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr
3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
3/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
3/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
2/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
2/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, N63 W24375 Main Street
Waukesha
3/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UWM at Waukesha, 1500 N University Dr