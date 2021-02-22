Red Cross calls for healthy blood donors following severe weather
Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. has forced the cancellation of hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives in about 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.
To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals in areas unaffected by severe weather are urged to make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 22-March 15
Dodge
Ashippun
3/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Juneau
3/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Mayville
3/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street
Waupun
2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
3/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Campbellsport
3/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St
Fond du Lac
3/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave
3/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
Mount Calvary
3/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street
Oakfield
3/5/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
3/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Peters Episcopal Church, 302 Merchants Ave
Jefferson
3/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St
Johnson Creek
3/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B
Lake Mills
3/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.
Sullivan
3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Town of Sullivan Hall, N3866 West Street
Watertown
3/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St
3/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
3/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
3/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.
Cudahy
2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave
3/1/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Greendale
3/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
2/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St
2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront, 4700 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee
2/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
3/5/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
3/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
3/18/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Third Space Brewing Company, 1505 W St. Paul Ave
3/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St
Oak Creek
3/18/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.
River Hills
2/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
Wauwatosa
3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arte Wine and Painting Studio, 1442 Underwood Ave.
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
3/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cedar Bowling Center, W53 N404 Park Cir.
Mequon
3/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Alone Lutheran, 10001 N Cedarburg Rd
Port Washington
3/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Post 82, 435 N Lake St Port
Saukville
3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
_______________
Sheboygan
Elkhart Lake
3/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Plymouth
3/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Armory, 625 Sunset
Sheboygan
2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3823 Germaine Ave.
3/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Bull at Pinehurst Farms, One Long Dr
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
3/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd
Sharon
3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Walworth
2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Evangelical Free Church, 500 S Main St
Whitewater
2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Whitewater Middle School, 401 S Elizabeth St
3/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
_______________
Washington
Germantown
3/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.
Jackson
3/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
3/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Kewaskum
3/3/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.
Richfield
2/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pioneer Bowl, 1801 WI-175
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
3/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street
3/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church West, 13001 West North Avenue
Hartland
3/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road
3/26/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street
Mukwonago
2/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
New Berlin
3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
Oconomowoc
2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
3/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
Pewaukee
2/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr
3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
3/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
3/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
3/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
3/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
3/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
2/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, N63 W24375 Main Street
3/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, N63 W24375 Main Street
Waukesha
3/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UWM at Waukesha, 1500 N University Dr