Red Cross calls for healthy blood donors following severe weather

Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. has forced the cancellation of hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives in about 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.

To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals in areas unaffected by severe weather are urged to make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 22-March 15

Dodge

Ashippun

3/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

3/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Juneau

3/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Mayville

3/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street

Waupun

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

Fond du Lac

Brandon

3/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Campbellsport

3/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

3/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave

3/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

Mount Calvary

3/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Oakfield

3/5/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

3/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Peters Episcopal Church, 302 Merchants Ave

Jefferson

3/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

Johnson Creek

3/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Lake Mills

3/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.

Sullivan

3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Town of Sullivan Hall, N3866 West Street

Watertown

3/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

3/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

3/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

3/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Cudahy

2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave

3/1/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Greendale

3/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

2/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront, 4700 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee

2/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

3/5/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

3/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

3/18/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Third Space Brewing Company, 1505 W St. Paul Ave

3/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St

Oak Creek

3/18/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.

River Hills

2/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

Wauwatosa

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arte Wine and Painting Studio, 1442 Underwood Ave.

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

3/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cedar Bowling Center, W53 N404 Park Cir.

Mequon

3/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Alone Lutheran, 10001 N Cedarburg Rd

Port Washington

3/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Post 82, 435 N Lake St Port

Saukville

3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

3/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

3/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Armory, 625 Sunset

Sheboygan

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3823 Germaine Ave.

3/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Bull at Pinehurst Farms, One Long Dr

Walworth

East Troy

3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

3/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

Sharon

3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Walworth

2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Evangelical Free Church, 500 S Main St

Whitewater

2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Whitewater Middle School, 401 S Elizabeth St

3/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

Washington

Germantown

3/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.

Jackson

3/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

3/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

3/3/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.

Richfield

2/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pioneer Bowl, 1801 WI-175

Waukesha

Brookfield

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

3/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

3/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church West, 13001 West North Avenue

Hartland

3/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road

3/26/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

Mukwonago

2/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

New Berlin

3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

3/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

Pewaukee

2/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

3/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

3/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

2/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, N63 W24375 Main Street

3/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, N63 W24375 Main Street

Waukesha

3/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UWM at Waukesha, 1500 N University Dr