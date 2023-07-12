New Red Cross blood van; Summerfest fans, Generac donate $55K

article

With the help of hundreds of Summerfest fans, Generac donated $55,000 to the Red Cross for a critical blood services van.

The Red Cross' Jen Warren said it's what happens behind the scenes in blood services vehicles like the one donated that makes deliveries possible.

"I think we sometimes take for granted the fact that blood will be at the hospital when we need it," said Warren. "(It's) helping us reach even more people, so we can ensure life-saving blood on the shelf when it’s needed most."

"This year we announced a new opportunity for music fans at Summerfest to make a difference while seeing their favorite artists," said Tami Garrison, Generac senior director of social responsibility.

Music fans were given the option to "power up with a purpose" – purchasing a $100 ticket for front row access at Generac's stage. One hundred percent of the proceeds – about $50,000 – are funding the new vehicle. It not only picks up essential equipment and staff for blood drives, it then takes blood from those drives to hospitals.

Red Cross blood services van

"That patient could be somebody who is having a major surgery and needs a transfusion," said Warren.

Warren said, thanks to fans and the power of music, Red Cross will be able to expand its reach further.

"You may be ensuring that a patient gets to enjoy summer fun," she said.

The Red Cross is still in urgent need of blood donations – asking people to schedule an appointment.