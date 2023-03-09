Slice of Ice skating season ends after this weekend

article

Milwaukee County Parks has announced Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park will close for the season after this weekend, March 10-12.

The hours for the weekend will be 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

No reservations are needed, and as usual, the rink will offer free skating for visitors with their own skates. Skate rentals are available for $10 for adults and $8 for under 18.