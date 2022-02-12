Expand / Collapse search

Red Arrow Park 'Ice CAPEade' draws families downtown

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Red Arrow Park 'Ice CAPEade'

A new, free event called ''Downtown Ice CAPEade'' was held at Red Arrow Park's Slice of Ice on Saturday for kids and families.

MILWAUKEE - Kids in Milwaukee got a unique opportunity to dress up in their favorite superhero costumes Saturday, Feb. 12.

A new, free family event called "Downtown Ice CAPEade" was held at Red Arrow Park's Slice of Ice.

Families got to enjoy skating with comic book superheroes, local Olympians and the Milwaukee fire and police departments. The DJ Shawna was in charge of music.

Organizers said the event was more than just free entertainment.

"(There's) something for everyone in your family to come downtown. You have some specials at some neighborhood restaurants and neighborhood businesses offering from free hot chocolate to discounts on pizza," sai Gabriel Yeager with the Milwaukee Downtown business improvement district. "It's really encouraging people to come downtown make a day of it downtown."

For the kids, there were free ice skate rentals, superhero capes and s'mores.

