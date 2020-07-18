'Recovery operation:' 22-year-old man disappeared in the water while swimming in Pewaukee Lake

PEWAUKEE -- A "recovery operation" continued until dusk Saturday, July 18 for a missing 22-year-old man who disappeared in the water while swimming on Pewaukee Lake with two others. The search will continue Sunday morning.



According to Village of Pewaukee Police Chief Timothy Heier, around 4 p.m., the lake patrol was dispatched to a report of a missing person after the three individuals had been swimming off a boat -- and the 22-year-old man became distressed. He never resurfaced.



Multiple agencies including police, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, Western Lakes Fire Department, Delafield Fire Department and Pewaukee Fire Department were called to the scene amid attempts to locate the man.



Chief Heier said police were also working to make contact with family for notification Saturday evening.



This is a developing story.





