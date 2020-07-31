Recognize them? Police seek help identifying 2 suspects in Brady Street shooting

Police are looking for two suspects wanted in the shooting of a 46-year-old woman near Brady Street and Farwell Avenue on Milwaukee's east side Sunday evening, July 26.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Suspect #1 is described as a Latino male, 18-24 years of age, medium build, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a multi-colored vertical striped button-up shirt with a white T-shirt underneath, tan shorts and a cast on his left leg.

Suspect #2 is described as a white or Latino female, 5’5 to 5’7, 110-120 pounds, between the ages of 19-25 with long black straight hair, wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.