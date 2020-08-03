Recognize them? Police seek 2 in burglary of business near 20th and Morgan

article

Milwaukee police need your help identifying two men involved in a burglary that happened Saturday morning, Aug. 1 near 20th Street and Morgan Avenue.

Police said just after 6 a.m., they forced entry into a closed business and removed property before fleeing in a white, four-door vehicle.

The first man was described as possibly Hispanic, between the ages of 20 and 25, with short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark top and dark pants.

The second man was described as wearing a light-colored sweatshirt with the hood up and dark pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App.