Recognize them? MPD seeks help to ID suspects wanted in connection with homicide

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, July 8. It happened near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive around 1:50 a.m.

Suspect#1 is described as an African-American male, 20-25 years of age, 5’10”-6’00” tall, with a thin build and dreads. He was armed with a handgun.

Suspect#2 is described as an African-American male, 20-25 years of age, 6’01”-6’03” tall, with a medium build and long dreads. He was armed with a handgun.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata 4-door with tinted windows, sunroof and side mirror turn signals.

Police say the suspects approached the victim and fired several shots subsequently striking the victim and causing his death. The suspects were occupants of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.