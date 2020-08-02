Recognize them? Menomonee Falls police seek women who stole from Woodman's

article

Menomonee Falls police need help identifying two women who stole from Woodman's.

The retail theft happened Friday, July 31 around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the two women, described as an Asian women wearing a sundress and a Black woman wearing a green tank top, selected $55.56 worth of food items and made no attempt to pay.

They fled in a white Jeep SUV.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505.