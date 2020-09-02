Expand / Collapse search

Recognize them? Menomonee Falls PD seeks help to ID suspects who stole SUV

News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects who stole an SUV from the Jade at North Hills Apartments on Good Hope Road early on Thursday, Aug. 24. 

Officials say the suspects stole a 2020 black Ford Explorer with Wisconsin license AFP-2920 from a parking lot at the apartment complex around 1 a.m. on that date.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or can identify the individuals, you are urged to contact Officer Rowen at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 and reference case #20-026487. 

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

