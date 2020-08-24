Recognize them? Menomonee Falls PD seeks help to ID grocery theft suspects

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of persons who they say stole more than $200 worth of groceries.

A tweet says among the items stolen were numerous Tide pods. The persons fled in a brown Chrysler Town & Country van.

Police said in the tweet, "Unfortunately, they haven't come clean and admitted to their wrongdoing."

If you recognize either of these two, you are urged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department.