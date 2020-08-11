Recognize him? West Bend police seek to ID bank robbery suspect

West Bend police are looking for the public's help to identify a man they say robbed the Horicon Bank on W. Paradise Drive on Tuesday morning, Aug. 11.

Officials said in a Facebook post that the suspect entered the bank around 8:45 a.m. and demanded money. They say he implied he had a firearm -- and then fled the bank on a bicycle.

The picture associated with this post was captured by bank surveillance as the suspect was leaving the bank.

If you can identify the man, you are urged to call 262-335-5000.

Police say if you encounter the man, you should not attempt to apprehend him. Instead, call 911 and report your observations.