Recognize him? Police seek man who pointed handgun at MCTS driver

article

Milwaukee police on Thursday, Aug. 20 asked for help locating a young man who pointed a handgun at a Milwaukee County Transit System driver on a bus Tuesday morning near Capitol Drive and Atkinson Avenue.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m.

Police said the male, between the ages of 16 and 24, entered the bus and pointed the handgun at the driver before exiting the bus and walking in an unknown direction.

He's described as Black, clean-shaven, wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, with three white stripes down the sleeves and the white Adidas sign across the chest, a blue mask, dark-colored jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.