Recognize him? MPD wants to ID this man, 2 others in robbery

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 54 mins ago
Suspect #1 in robbery at 38th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are reaching out to the public again in their efforts to identify and locate suspects wanted for a robbery that occurred near 38th and Burleigh on July 1.

Officials say the suspects grabbed the victim, demanded and obtained property from the victim around 11:45 p.m. on that date.

Suspect #1 (pictured above) is described as a male, African American, 27 to 33 years old, 5’9” tall, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray knit hat, a light-colored long sleeve shirt, blue shorts, blue face mask, and white with black shoes. 

Suspect #2 (not pictured) is described as a male, African American, 23 to 27 years old, with a stocky build and beard.  

Suspect #3 (not pictured) is described as a male, African American, with an unknown description.  

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue SUV -- either a Nissan or a Ford.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

