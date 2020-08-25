Recognize him? MPD seeks to ID man suspected in carjacking on Fond du Lac Avenue

article

Milwaukee police need your help to identify a suspect wanted for an armed robbery carjacking that happened on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just south of Hampton Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Officials say while the victim was inside of his vehicle around 5:30 p.m., the suspect implied that he had a weapon and opened the driver's side door, telling the victim to exit. The victim exited the vehicle. The suspect entered the vehicle -- and drove westbound from the location.

The victim’s vehicle is a blue 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer four-door with Wisconsin plates AHB-4368.

The suspect is identified as a male, Black, 25 to 30 years of age, 6’ tall, with a thin build, dark skin complexion, and short black hair. The man was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt with a blue collar, blue jeans, and white dirty shoes. Officials say he also implied that he had a weapon.

If anyone has any information on the suspect or vehicle whereabouts they are requested to call MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

