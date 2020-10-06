Expand / Collapse search

Recognize him? MPD seeks help to ID, locate armed robbery suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an armed robbery that happened near 35th and North Avenue on Tuesday morning, Oct. 6.

Officials say the suspect entered the business around 9:30 a.m. and removed property. When confronted by an employee, the suspect brandished a knife and fled on foot.   

The suspect is described as a male, African American, around 35-40 years old. He had short hair -- and was last seen wearing a white facemask, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red with white shoes. Officials say he was armed with a knife.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

