Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek to ID armed robbery suspect

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an armed robbery that occurred on July 1 at approximately 1:44 a.m. near 76th and Capitol Drive.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 35-45 years of age, 6’02”-6’04” tall, 240 pounds, and was bald. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The suspect entered the business, implied he had a weapon, demanded, and obtained property. The suspect fled on foot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.