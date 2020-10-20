Expand / Collapse search

Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek to ID armed robbery suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Armed robbery near 76th and Capitol in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an armed robbery that occurred on July 1 at approximately 1:44 a.m. near 76th and Capitol Drive.  

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 35-45 years of age, 6’02”-6’04” tall, 240 pounds, and was bald. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The suspect entered the business, implied he had a weapon, demanded, and obtained property. The suspect fled on foot.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App