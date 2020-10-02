Recognize him? Menomonee Falls PD seeks to ID gas theft suspect

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a person who is suspected of driving away from a gas station without paying for fuel.

Police shared the attached photo of a younger male, Black, who left a BP station in Menomonee Falls around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. Officials say while at the gas station, he took measures to conceal his identity and limit who saw him.

The maroon Lincoln Navigator had a folded temporary plate displayed to the rear and had WI registration AGE-4224 in the front, which did not list to that vehicle. The Shorewood Police Department also had a theft of gas involving this vehicle the day before.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Any agency with similar incidents or who can identify the subject please contact Officer Scott Henning at the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com.