Recipe: Caprese salad in a jar

If you have a lot of basil in your garden The Cooking Mom has a recipe for you. She joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Caprese Salad in a jar.

Ingredients:

4 clean canning jars with a lid

1 cup Balsamic Vinaigrette

8 ounces small fresh mozzarella balls

1 1/2 to 2 cups fresh baby spinach

2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

9-12 basil leaves, torn

Directions:

Pour about 1/4 cup of dressing in the bottom of each jar. Next divide and layer some of the fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, basil, and more tomatoes in this order among the four clean canning jars. Screw on lids. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Before eating shake to coat salad with dressing.