Recipe: Beefy dill pickle soup

It's soup season so why not warm up with a big bowl for dinner!

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make a beefy dill pickle soup.

Recipe:

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds beef Top Sirloin Steak, 3/4 to 1 inch thick

5 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

2 fresh russet (baking) potatoes, peeled, diced into 1/2-inch cubes

2 cups diced carrots

1/3 cup butter

1 cup chopped dill pickles, about 2 large pickles

3/4 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning blend, such as Old Bay, divided

3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

2/3 cup light dairy sour cream

1/2 cup pickle juice

1/3 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Garnishes:

Chopped fresh dill, shredded Cheddar cheese, Dijon mustard (optional)

COOKING:

Bring broth, potatoes, carrots and butter to a boil in large stock pot. Reduce heat to low boil; cook 20 to 22 minutes or until potatoes are tender; add pickles.

Meanwhile, season beef Top Sirloin Steaks with 1/2 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning blend and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 12 to 17 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks from grill; carve into bite-sized pieces; keep warm.

Combine sour cream, pickle juice and flour in medium bowl; mix until smooth. Slowly whisk sour cream mixture into soup. Reduce heat to low; add remaining 1/4 all-purpose seasoning blend, remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and cayenne pepper, as desired, to stock pot.; cook 5 minutes. Divide soup among 8 bowls; top with steak pieces. Garnish with dill, cheese and mustard.