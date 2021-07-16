Recall of packaged salad greens, potentially contaminated with Salmonella

BrightFarms initiated a voluntary recall of packaged salad greens sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following retailers:

Illinois: Mariano's Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan's Foods, Caputo's, Jewel-Osco

Wisconsin: Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych's, Walmart (select stores)

Iowa: Walmart (select stores)

Indiana: Strack Van Till

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with "best by" dates through 7/29/2021:

BrightFarms NutrigreensTM (3 oz. package)

BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM (4 oz. Package)

BrightFarms Harvest Crunch ® (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ® (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

The recall is limited to these specific products grown at the company's Rochelle, Illinois indoor farm. BrightFarms products from other BrightFarms greenhouses are not affected.

BrightFarms is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after being notified of illnesses among eight consumers, some of whom purchased or consumed the above products during the month of June.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 1-866-857-8745 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. EDT. Consumers can also email info@brightfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.