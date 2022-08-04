NUK glass baby bottles sold on Amazon recalled over high lead levels

article

Glass baby bottles by a popular brand and sold exclusively on Amazon have been recalled due to high levels of lead, officials said.

The recall involves NUK-branded First Choice glass baby bottles, which were sold on Amazon.com between January 2018 and May 2022 for about $20. A statement shared on July 28 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the markings on the outside of the bottles contain levels of lead that "exceed the federal lead content ban."

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause serious health issues.

About 100 bottles were sold in the U.S. and an additional 77 were sold in Canada, the CPSC noted. The bottles were designed for newborns to 6 months old and sold in a 240 mL size.

The CPSC statement added that the recalled glass baby bottles were manufactured exclusively for the United Kingdom consumer market only and "not intended for sale in the United States."

"The brand name NUK is in white lettering, a graduated volume scale in white markings, and white and gray stars are on the outside of the bottle," the CPSC said. "Only the NUK-branded glass baby bottles described above that were manufactured for the UK market are included in this recall."

Individuals who purchased the recalled glass baby bottles should stop using them immediately and can contact NUK for information on how to return the bottle and receive a full refund. Astir Care, the Amazon seller, is also contacting all known purchasers directly, the agency said.

No known incidents or injuries have been reported as a result of the lead levels, the CPSC said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.