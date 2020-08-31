'Ready to go:' Students, parents take part in 'Connection Day' ahead of 1st day of class

The biggest school district in Wisconsin is gearing up for the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 1. But on Monday, students were already riding up their Chromebooks -- as they get set to learn virtually.

Carrie Bickerstaff set up an area for desks and supplies for her 1st and 4th grader -- dedicating a space to learning.

"Just tried to make it a comfortable space," Bickerstaff said. "We are ready to go."

In addition to creating an at-home learning area, Milwaukee Public Schools is asking families to do a few things to get prepared for the first day of virtual classes.

"Making sure they have access to their emails and codes," said Kathy Kelley, a special education teacher.

On Monday, educators, parents and students took part in "Connection Day." They tested devices and internet connections -- logging into their virtual classrooms and practicing accessing school work.

"MPS is quick to learn when they need to improve on something," Kelley said.

As kinks were worked out during the early start classes, Kelley said Monday's efforts were meant to help ensure a smooth start.

"Today is the day for parents and guardians to check in and make sure their equipment is working and troubleshoots and ask if they have questions," Kelley said.

For parents like Bickerstaff...

"I feel a little bit anxious but I feel prepared. I'm glad we know going into this for the last month and a half, we were going virtual -- so that gave us time to get set up and the kids are ready to learn," Bickerstaff said. "I think in the end, it's going to be really great for our kids to get back in classes even if they are back online -- and I appreciate everything our teachers have been doing to support us."

Tech support needed?

MPS students or parents can call 414-438-3400 or email tsc@milwaukee.k12.wi.us with your phone number, school name, student name, ID number, and description of the problem. For even more information, visit mymps.org.