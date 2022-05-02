Reaction: Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, reported leaked draft opinion shows

The U.S. Supreme Court plans to strike down Roe versus Wade, overturning abortion rights, according to a draft majority opinion obtained by Politico.

Statement from Alex Lasry

"Tonight’s news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade is nothing short of an assault on women’s rights. Women deserve the right to control their own reproductive freedom—it is an essential element to a woman’s right to self determination.

"I'm enraged and grieving, not just for my wife and daughter, but for women in Wisconsin and all across the country.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Right this very minute, Senate Democrats need to show urgency. We must overturn the filibuster in order to protect the fabric and freedom of all Americans. Outlawing abortion harms women across the country and will tear families apart. When I’m elected in November, I’ll fight like hell with everything I have to make sure access to safe and legal abortion in available in Wisconsin and nationwide.

"We have to send a clear message to Washington, protecting abortion care is an issue worth fighting for, and I promise Wisconsinites I will do just that."

Statement from Sarah Godlewski

"If this reporting is true, this very well could be Democrats’ last warning before the Supreme Court strips reproductive rights from millions of Americans. We have had almost 50 years to codify Roe into law, we can’t afford to wait one more day. The Senate needs to end the filibuster, codify Roe, and defend reproductive freedom – Democrats need to act now."

Statement from Brian Barkow, Democratic candidate for Milwaukee County sheriff

"I am disturbed by reports that a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to breach decades of legal precedent and overturn Roe v. Wade. Such a decision, if rendered, would be nothing short of an assault on women’s rights to personal choice and bodily autonomy. "I stand with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul in opposing efforts that would criminalize the reproductive healthcare process. As the Attorney General has stated, such a move "would result in serious negative health consequences, including potentially the death of women who wanted to seek to exercise what for nearly 50 years been understood to be a constitutionally protected right." "As the next sheriff of Milwaukee County, I will not engage in the harassment or criminalization of the reproductive healthcare process. Women seeking healthcare services in our community can trust that as Milwaukee County’s chief law enforcement officer, I will honor and protect their rights."

Statement from Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

"It has never been more clear why we need to abolish the filibuster and take immediate action to protect every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies. Republicans have proven they will stop at nothing to strip every individual of their right to an abortion. We must act now."