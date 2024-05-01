article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday announced that a population of Maryland senna (Senna marilandica), a rare plant not seen in Wisconsin since 1911, was rediscovered in the southwest part of the state.

George Riggin, a trained volunteer for the DNR's Rare Plant Monitoring Program, and Bridget Rathman, a DNR Habitat Biologist, spotted the plant.

This discovery and others are featured in the Rare Plant Monitoring Program's 2023 Annual Report. The DNR said almost 15% of Wisconsin's 2,366 native plant species are considered rare, meaning they are listed as endangered, threatened or of special concern.

The DNR said, in 2023, more than 50 trained volunteers from around the state submitted 178 reports of rare plants, including 31 populations in areas of Wisconsin where they had not been documented before.

"I am continuously impressed by the botanical knowledge, enthusiasm and commitment to conservation that we see from our volunteers. Their efforts play a significant role in helping us understand the state of rare plants in Wisconsin and inform how we might conserve them," said Jessica Ross, DNR Rare Plant Monitoring Program Coordinator.

Since 2013, the DNR said its Rare Plant Monitoring Program has trained and sent volunteers to check on the health and size of rare native plant populations in nearly every county in the state. The volunteer program is Wisconsin's largest source of rare plant data. It is unique in the Midwest for its breadth of surveys statewide.

Become a rare plant monitor

Rare Plant Monitoring Program volunteers are trained in surveying techniques, including accurately estimating large plant populations, assessing habitat conditions and using GPS coordinates to locate and mark rare plant populations. Training is online and can be completed at any time. While formal plant identification training isn't required or included, the DNR said successful volunteers often have previous experience.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities near you on the Rare Plant Monitoring Program webpage.