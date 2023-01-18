Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

article

Rain, snow, and a wintry mix will arrives later Wednesday evening and move across into southeastern Wisconsin starting after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening in the south counties and closer to 10 p.m. for metro areas and northeast.

The wintry mess will continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday.

The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north.

Milwaukee is forecast to be right on the rain/snow line. Any shift north or south could mean more rain or more snow.

Stay tuned for updates as any shift in track, even by 10 miles could change the rain/snow forecast – especially for Milwaukee.

