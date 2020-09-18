Racine's RYDE Transit System resumes charging fares on Sept. 28 

RYDE, Racine Area Public Transit, will resume charging fares and allow passengers to board the bus using the front door on Monday, Sept. 28. Officials say fares remain unchanged from the pre-COVID-19 levels.

Charging fares was suspended on March 26 as an emergency measure to reduce close contact between riders, and between riders and drivers at the farebox.

A news release said the resumption of fare collection is made possible by the widespread (and required) use of facemasks on city buses, and new Plexiglas shields which have been installed to separate drivers and riders.

The maximum number of riders on the bus has been increased to 15 because the front seats are now generally available when not in use by persons with disabilities. Every second seat has now been marked as unavailable to facilitate social distancing. Small children are exempted from those rules for safety reasons.

Residents looking to purchase 10-ride or 30-day passes can find them at the following locations:

