Racine Zoo announces new resident, an Andean bear named Inti

Racine Zoo announced on Tuesday, June 18 its newest resident, an Andean bear.

The 2-year-old Andean bear named Inti joined the Andean Bear Exhibit at the Racine Zoo (2131 N. Main Street).

Right now, Inti can be seen at the zoo playing in the pool and getting used to the new surroundings, a news release says.

Inti is not yet on exhibit because he still has medical examinations, according to the news release.

For now, Inti will share his exhibit time with a Sun bear named Fong. Initi and Fong cannot be on exhibit at the same time. Instead, the bears will alternate exhibit days.

Inti the Andean Bear

Inti was originally a resident of the Salisbury Zoo in Salisbury, Maryland. He joined the Racine Zoo due to the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival plan. According to the news release, the plan helps zoos maximize genetic diversity and sustainability for endangered species.

According to the IUCN, Andean bears are categorized as vulnerable due to habitat loss.