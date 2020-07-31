Racine Unified School District students to start year remotely, school board confirms plan

The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) school board on Friday, July 31 declared that all schools will remain closed for the first quarter of the school year -- Sept. 1 through Nov. 6 -- as part of the now-approved "Smart Start" plan.

During that time, students will learn remotely. They will be required to attend at least two visual check-ins with their teacher each day, the district said.

RUSD also announced a partnership with Education Superhighway and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to assess technology needs for remote learning.

7,500 devices are being purchased to assist the community, being divided as followed:

Grades 3-12: Recieve Chromebooks in August

Grades 4K-2: Recieve Chrome tablets on/around the end of October

Special education students: Recieve technology based on individual needs

500 WiFi hotspots are currently available through the district and another 500 are expected to be acquired.

District staff will work from their buildings during the remote learning period, with CDC guidelines in place.

Advertisement

For more information on the district's Smart Start plan, CLICK HERE.