'Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks' feast feeds Racine community

It was a buffet like no other in Racine on Thanksgiving. On Thursday, Nov. 23, thousands of people got to enjoy a warm meal for free.

Dan Johnson hosted his 14th annual 'Dan and Ray's Rendering Free Thanksgiving Feast.'

Inside the Festival Hall-it was an assembly line of food like no other. "We got the ovens going full blast, stuff going in and out, the kitchen is rocking," said Dan Johnson. "We opened 20 minutes early because the line was huge…people feel like they have a family here, there’s a lot of people that come here with no family."

"Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks" 14th annual feast

More than 300 volunteers served 3,000 people in the community.

"It’s amazing there is a lot of hungry people in the world," said Jarreau Miller, who is not only thankful for the Thanksgiving meal. "That my mom is here, she went through a lot so that she’s here and being able to enjoy it with me."

From all the Thanksgiving fixings, this meal was put on with a lot of helping hands.

"It’s refreshing when you can see people thank you and feel like it’s easy hard work," said volunteer Nick Aiello."

"It’s a wonderful thing, I’m actually thinking of volunteering," added Miller.