Racine smoke shop theft; man sought by police

article

Racine Police Department are looking for the man who stole merchandise from a Smokers Choice near Romayne and Douglas in Racine on Sunday morning, Jan. 29.

Officers said the theft happened around 3:30 a.m.

The thief forced his way into Smokers Choice using a pry tool around 3:30 a.m. The thief went behind the counter and grabbed $200 worth of merchandise from the display case.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said the thief is a white man with a possible mustache or goatee, wearing a black hat, black mask, red puffy winter coat, red and gray backpack, black pants with a small white stripe near the knee and white Nike Air Force Ones.

Thief

If anyone can help identify the thief, please contact Inv. Tom Bodnar at 262-635-7773 or email him at thomas.bodnar@cityofracine.org. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.