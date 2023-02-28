Racine shots fired, 35 casings recovered near Kinzie and Hayes

article

Racine police on Tuesday said they found 35 bullet casings while investigating a shots fired report over the weekend.

It happened near Kinzie and Hayes around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Police said someone reported a teen boy firing shots before running off.

The gunfire damaged three homes and a vehicle in the area. Police are still looking for the person in question.