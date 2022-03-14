Expand / Collapse search

Racine shooting: Man in critical condition, shot in stolen vehicle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, March 13. The victim is in critical condition. 

According to police, officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Mead Street in reference to a shots fired complaint. 

A short time later, officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Racine Street in reference to a male being shot in the head. The male was the passenger in a stolen vehicle when he was shot.

Information was gathered that the occupants of the stolen vehicle were involved in an altercation with occupants from another vehicle and shots were fired near 18th and Center. 

The victim of the shooting was transported to Ascension Medical Center and then taken by Flight for Life to Milwaukee. The victim is in critical condition.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

