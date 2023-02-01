Racine shooting; man accused tells police, 'I don't do attempts'

article

An attempt to buy shoes ends in gunfire in Racine. Now, a 27-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges in the incident. The accused is Davonte Carraway – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony bail jumping (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police were dispatched to the area near Washington Avenue and Hayes Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2022 for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person laying on the ground next to a car. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Officers also located six spent casings – all which were determined to have been fired from the same weapon.

Officers spoke with the shooting victim at the hospital. He stated he had gone to meet Carraway "to buy some Jordans." The victim said Carraway came in a brown SUV -- both exited their vehicles and started talking. The victim said "Carraway then shot him multiple times and left the scene." The shooting victim later positively identified Carraway in a photo lineup.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Other witnesses identified Carraway as the shooter in this incident, the complaint says.

Investigators searched the car next to the shooting victim. The complaint says "a projectile was located in the driver's door pillar. In addition, under the front passenger seat, investigators located 8 baggies with suspected cocaine. One baggie weighed 4.8 grams and tested positive for fentanyl. The other 7 baggies had a combined weight of 7.6 grams and tested positive for cocaine." Officers learned the car was a rental -- and the shooting victim was the renter.

Carraway was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022. When interviewed by investigators, he said he was not in Wisconsin on Oct. 26. Carraway stated he did not know why the shooting victim and witnesses would lie. The complaint goes on to say, "During the interview, Carraway leaned forward and asked (the investigator), 'Is (the shooting victim) dead?'" The investigator said the shooting victim was not dead. The complaint says Carraway then replied, "I don't do attempts. I don't do none of that. I don't do attempts." He also said, "If I was gonna shoot someone, they gonna die," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Carraway made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Cash bond was set at $50,000.