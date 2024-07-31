Expand / Collapse search

Racine shooting: 2 wounded, 3 vehicles struck by gunfire

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 31, 2024 8:45am CDT
RACINE, Wis. - Two people were shot and wounded in Racine on Tuesday night, July 30. 

Officers were dispatched to the area of High Street and Clair Street around 9:11 p.m. for the report of shots fired. 

When they arrived at the scene, they located two victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 19- year-old man.  Both victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.  

Three vehicles were also struck by gunfire. 

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Detective Bureau at 262-635-7756.  For those who wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.