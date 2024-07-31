Racine shooting: 2 wounded, 3 vehicles struck by gunfire

article

Two people were shot and wounded in Racine on Tuesday night, July 30.

Officers were dispatched to the area of High Street and Clair Street around 9:11 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene, they located two victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 19- year-old man. Both victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Three vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Detective Bureau at 262-635-7756. For those who wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.