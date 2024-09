article

An 8-year-old girl was shot in Racine on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The Racine Police Department said it happened around 4:40 p.m. near 19th and Lawn.

The girl sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital. She was transported to a Milwaukee hospital in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.