Racine boy killed in accidental shooting, brother charged: complaint

The Brief A Racine teen is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors said he accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old brother. Family members said the brothers were "close," according to court filings.



A Racine teen is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he accidentally shot and killed his younger brother on Friday, May 16.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at a home near Howard and Prospect. Police said the victim, 11-year-old Jesus "Chu-Chu" Valladares, was taken to a hospital where he ultimately died. The victim's 16-year-old brother was arrested.

What they're saying:

According to a criminal complaint, a family member heard a loud bang from a gun and went into the living room to find the 16-year-old holding a gun and Valladares on the floor, unable to breathe.

Prosecutors said other people who were home at the time told investigators they heard the gunshot and saw Valladares on the floor with a gunshot wound. They said the brothers were "close" and the 16-year-old "would not shoot" Valladares.

The 16-year-old said he was "playing with the gun" and Valladares tried to take it from him because he knew they shouldn't be playing with guns, per the complaint. He said he thought the gun had the safety on, but it went off when the 16-year-old tried to grab the gun back from his younger brother. He said the shooting was "an accident."

Dig deeper:

Court filings said, hours before the shooting, the family had been at a cemetery to celebrate the birthday of a family member who had previously passed away.

Prosecutors said another family member told police that the gun is "normally not loaded," but she loaded a single bullet with the intention of firing a shot into the air at the cemetery. The shot was never fired, she said, and that's why there was a bullet in the gun. She also said she threw the gun in the river.