Racine shooting near 6th and Park; Adrian Sanders sentenced

The Brief A Racine man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for a September 2023 shooting in the city. Adrian Sanders pleaded guilty to two charges against him in June. Six others were dismissed.



A Racine County judge sentenced Adrian Sanders on Thursday, Oct. 17 to 17 years in prison plus an additional 13 years of extended supervision in connection with the September 2023 shooting of a man in Racine.

Officers were in the area of 6th and Park around 2 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2023 and heard several gunshots, police said. They checked and found the 35-year-old victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Sanders reached a plea deal in this case in June. He pleaded guilty to two charges – attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm of a convicted felon. Six other charges against him were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.