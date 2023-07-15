Racine fatal shooting, man allegedly shot victim 'point blank'

article

A Racine man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a June 2 shooting.

Prosecutors say 62-year-old Tracy Scott shot a man in the head before leaving the scene. He was later arrested in another state.

Police were called to the shooting near 6th and Jones and spoke to a woman. She said "my dad shot my boyfriend and left," according to a criminal complaint.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim, 38-year-old Shawnte Hudson, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, the complaint said. Police later determined the alleged shooter, Scott, was not in fact the woman's father – but did know her and the victim.

According to the complaint, the woman told police there were "issues" with her boyfriend that she would discuss with her mother. The day of the shooting, she said she and Hudson had gotten into an argument.

Large Racine police presence; 6th and Jones

Scott and the woman's mother showed up at the house that day, per the complaint, and Scott and Hudson were in another room when there was a "loud noise." The woman walked into see Scott with a gun and her boyfriend on the ground.

The complaint states the woman told police there was "not time for them to have argued" before the shooting, and described it as if the victim was shot "point blank."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

U.S. Marshals announced weeks later, on June 27, that Scott was arrested in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Scott is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He made his initial court appearance on Friday, July 14 – cash bond set at $1 million.