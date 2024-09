article

The Brief Two people were shot in Racine on Sunday, Sept. 15, just before 4 a.m. near 7th and Villa. Police are still investigating the incident.



The Racine Police Department said it happened just before 4 a.m. near 7th and Villa.

Two victims were located suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the RPD at 262-635-7756.