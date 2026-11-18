The Brief The Racine County Sheriff's Office confirmed Capt. Cary Madrigal is on administrative leave for "alleged involvement" in a criminal investigation. Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has requested that the Wisconsin DOJ investigate Madrigal to "preserve the integrity of the investigation." It's tied to Union Grove school district administrator Thomas Johnson, who is charged with child pornography possession.



The Racine County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday confirmed Capt. Cary Madrigal is on administrative leave for "alleged involvement" in an investigation into a Union Grove school administrator.

Administrative leave

The backstory:

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office charged Thomas Johnson, the Union Grove school district administrator, with two counts of child pornography possession on Nov. 5. He has pleaded not guilty.

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On Wednesday, RCSO confirmed that it became aware of an "allegation" related to Madrigal and the investigation into Johnson on Nov. 6. Madrigal is not the "focus or subject" of the criminal investigation, which began in October, and she is not charged with any crimes.

Racine County Sheriff's Capt. Cary Madrigal has been placed on administrative leave.

Sheriff Christopher Schamling placed Madrigal on leave on Nov. 7. On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Schmaling has requested that the Wisconsin Department of Justice investigate Madrigal's "alleged involvement" to "preserve the integrity of the investigation" into Johnson. RCSO will conduct a separate internal review of Madrigal's conduct.

Madrigal was running for Racine County sheriff when the investigation into Johnson began in October. RCSO previously said the investigation into Madrigal "is absolutely not related to the recent election." Donald Vandervest defeated Madrigal in the sheriff's race on Nov. 3.

School administrator investigated

What we know:

Search warrants said an anonymous letter, sent to Johnson's wife and Union Grove School District leaders on Oct. 21, is what triggered the investigation. The person who wrote the letter said they found what they thought were inappropriate messages and photos between Johnson and past or current students on his phone.

According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began on Oct. 22. RCSO contracts a school resource deputy at Union Grove High School and has a relationship with Johnson, which prompted RCSO to refer the investigation to an outside agency. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office agreed to investigate the case.

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During an interview on Oct. 26, court filings said Johnson told a KCSO detective that someone from RCSO talked with him in his office after school "about this investigation, prior to them speaking with him at his residence" on Oct. 22. Prosecutors said it shows Thomas knew about the investigation before it was assigned to investigators.

What we don't know:

The Racine County Sheriff's Office has not identified the unnamed employee noted in the criminal complaint.

Capt. Cary Madrigal

Dig deeper:

Madrigal has worked in the Racine County Sheriff's Office for 26 years. She has been a sheriff's captain for the past six years.

Earlier this year, Madrigal sued to block the public release of three of her past disciplinary records. A judge denied her request and they were released. Madrigal said her goal with doing this was to redact more names from the files because she thought these people needed privacy.

Those records were from incidents in 2006, 2012 and 2025. In 2025, she was suspended 10 days for failing to take action when a deputy was accused of sending sexually explicit photos to a colleague. The deputy, Preston Kite, was later charged with 45 felonies, which included child sex crimes. Madrigal has denied having any relationship with Kite outside of work.