Judge orders release of Racine County sheriff candidate’s records

The Brief Racine County sheriff candidate Cary Madrigal sued to block the public release of three of her past internal disciplinary records. A judge rejected her request, ruling that public transparency and voter interest outweigh the candidate's personal privacy concerns. The county has been ordered to release the records within 20 days, giving Madrigal a window to file an appeal.



A candidate for Racine County sheriff doesn't want you to see her disciplinary record. She sued to keep those records private.

A judge said no way, the public has the right to see those records. And you might get a chance in 20 days.

Racine County Sheriff's Captain Cary Madrigal is running for sheriff.

Racine County Sheriff's Captain Cary Madrigal

Records request

What we know:

County Voter Adrianne Melby said she wanted to know more, so she submitted an open records request for Madrigal's disciplinary record.

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"I certainly never could have seen or expected the response to the open records request that I submitted," said Melby. "I've submitted dozens of open records requests in the last six years. So this kind of has me a little bit shocked."

"In any public capacity, the citizen should be able to see that and to be able to know what we're getting into before we vote for a candidate."

Racine County Sheriff's Office

Instead of getting the records, Madrigal sued her own boss and the county.

She wanted to shield three records—from 2006, 2012 and 2025.

Judge rules

What they're saying:

A Racine County judge said the records were three cases where Madrigal was on duty. The judge says each time she was disciplined for breaking a rule.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz

"The 2006 incident occurred when Ms. Madrigal was on duty at the time of the incident, disciplined for violation of sheriff’s office rules, and a sanction was imposed," said Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz.

"In the 2012 activity, again, Ms. Madrigal was on duty at the time of the incident, was on location on a private citizen’s property. Initially regarding that, there was a rule violation and a sanction."

"In a 2025 activity, Ms. Madrigal was on duty within her responsibilities as a deputy sheriff. There was a rule violation as a result of an independent outside review, and there was a sanction."

The other side:

Her attorney argued these were not "official acts" and that she had the right to privacy as well as concern for her reputation.

"The denial of public access generally is contrary to the public interest and only, in an exceptional case, access should be denied," added Judge Gasiorkiewicz. "In applying the common law balancing test, the concern is not personal embarrassment and damage to reputation, but whether disclosure would impact any public interest."

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William L. McReynolds Law Enforcement Center

Records release in 20 days

What's next:

So, the judge ordered the county to release the records in 20 days to give Madrigal time if she decides to appeal.

FOX6 hasn't heard back from her or her attorney.

The current Racine County sheriff is not running for re-election.

Madrigal is running in the Republican primary. Her opponent is former Racine Alderman Henry Perez.

That primary is in August and the election is in November.