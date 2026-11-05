Child porn investigation, Union Grove school administrator charged

The Brief Union Grove School Administrator Thomas Johnson was arrested and faces two child pornography counts. An anonymous letter alleging inappropriate messages and photos to students triggered the probe. Johnson is expected in court on Nov. 12.



Two charges of child pornography have now been officially filed against Union Grove School Administrator Thomas Johnson.

Search warrants revealed

What To Know:

Search warrants show this investigation was triggered by an anonymous letter sent to Johnson’s wife and Union Grove School District leadership on Oct. 21.

The author of this letter says they found what they thought were inappropriate messages and photos between Johnson and past or current students on his phone.

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That is where investigators would eventually find the child pornography, but police did not say whether these images were of students.

The author of the letter also said they have been having an affair with Johnson for several years.

When police interviewed Johnson on Oct. 23 and 26, he admitted to having an affair with a teacher at Union Grove Elementary School for six years.

Thomas Johnson

He also said he did not know who wrote the letter.

When investigators talked to the woman that Johnson had been having an affair with, she indicated she did not write the letter.

In the letter, the author said Johnson would fire them if they told anyone about the texts and photos to students on his phone.

It also details marital problems between Johnson and his wife and that he is a "very heavy drinker."

The woman also said she did not know about Johnson’s personal life or drinking habits.

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In the warrant, the investigator said he "believes that (this woman) may have written the letter" and that she was "not being forthcoming."

What's next:

Union Grove Principal Tom Blair has stepped in as acting school administrator.

Johnson is expected in court on Nov. 12 for his preliminary hearing.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.