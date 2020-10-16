Racine schools to continue remote learning; virus risk 'very high'

The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) on Friday, Oct. 16 announced that, due to COVID-19 risk, schools will continue remote learning until further notice.

In a Facebook post, RUSD said it has collected feedback from parents, guardians, staff and community members while working with the local health department to make the decision.

The district described the risk of COVID-19 in Racine County as "very high" -- a key factor in the decision not to bring students back.

RUSD's school reopening guide includes gating criteria and a phased return to the classroom, should the risk of COVID-19 -- or relative lack thereof -- allow for it. Per the district's latest update, they are continuing to hold in Phase 1.

To move forward, the district cites downward trends in COVID-19 activity over a two-week period as a key decision point.

