Racine school earns national award for closing achievement gap

A Racine elementary school earns national honors after drastically closing an achievement gap in standardized test scores.

Only five years ago, Red Apple Elementary's data and leadership team saw an opportunity for change -- the chance to close a wide-ranging achievement gap on those test scores.

"We started by looking on those third graders and really focusing on them so that by the time they left, those gaps would be closed before they went off to middle school," said Susan Forbes Rodriguez.

The method was simple -- change the curriculum to not only highlight science, technology, engineering, and more -- but also weaving those classes together through lessons and assignments.

"We were handed a canned curriculum. We took it, and we turned it into something that the kids look forward to every day," said Dantri Woods.

The results were overwhelmingly positive. The achievement gap was closed in just three years -- and made Red Apple Elementary one of the eight National Blue Ribbon Award winning schools in Wisconsin.

"Our state report card was up in the upper 60s, lower 70s as a whole. By the time this came out, and we won this award, our state report card was at an 88," Forbes-Rodriguez said.

Teachers say the new curriculum has helped their family atmosphere grow even stronger -- and the recognition is welcome.

"I'm elated, but I also have to think we still have a lot of work ahead and to keep going and keep improving on that," said Susanne Kelly-Johnson.

The teachers of the Racine school still see room for growth.

Red Apple Elementary, Racine

Launched in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Award program honors schools for either overall excellence or closing achievement gaps. Some 350 schools received the award this past school year.