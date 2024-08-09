Racine Public Library physical altercation; 'edged weapon' used

article

Two people were arrested following a physical altercation at the Racine Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 8.

According to police, two individuals got into an argument, which escalated into one of the individuals producing an edged weapon and cutting the other on the neck.

Both people were taken to the hospital for injuries, treated and released.

The offender was arrested for reckless endangering safety and substantial battery. The victim was also arrested for possession of illegal narcotics.