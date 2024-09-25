Racine possession of child porn; 27-year-old man accused

article

The Brief A Racine man faces more than a dozen counts of possession of child pornography charges. The accused, Athon Reeves, is being held in the Racine County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.



A 27-year-old Racine man faces 15 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of bail jumping. The accused is Athon Reeves.

A news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office says earlier this year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children developed two cyber-tips for the possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material ("CSAM"), often referred to as child pornography, in Racine. The tips were referred to the Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit, and the investigators were able to develop a suspect, Reeves.

During their investigation into Reeves, investigators were able to determine he had a pending case in Racine County Circuit Court for Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting/Obstructing, and Disorderly Conduct.

On Aug. 25, investigators (including a Sheriff’s computer analyst and an electronic storage detection K-9, Stella), Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau investigators, and a Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) computer analyst served a search warrant on Reeve’s residence on N. Wisconsin Avenute in Racine. A news release says investigators located several electronic devices that were turned over to DCI for forensic examination. Investigators also obtained information that Reeves was a suspect in a first-degree sexual assault of a child, with person under the age of 13-years-old in Racine.

The investigators shared their information with the Racine Police Department which was already investigating Reeves for first-degree sexual assault of a child. While DCI was conducting their forensic analysis, RAPD officers arrested Reeves, and he was charged. A $50,000 cash bond was set in that case, and Reeves is being held in the Racine County Jail.