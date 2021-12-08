Racine police: Suspect wanted, considered armed and dangerous

article

The Racine Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Jalon Malone. There are active warrants for his arrest, police said, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Oct. 15, police were called to a home near 10th and College for a domestic incident. There, officers found cocaine, marijuana, guns, cash and other evidence – identifying Malone as a suspect.

Malone has not been found. He is wanted for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and THC, possession of a firearm by a felon, child neglect, disorderly conduct, felony probation hold and other charges, according to police.

Anyone with information on Malone’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 262-635-7774 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.